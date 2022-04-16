Short Interest in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Declines By 34.9%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of GRVY opened at $53.53 on Friday. Gravity has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.21.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gravity by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth $2,808,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth $1,049,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Gravity by 32.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gravity by 51.2% in the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gravity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

