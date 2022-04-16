Short Interest in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Declines By 34.9%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of GRVY opened at $53.53 on Friday. Gravity has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.21.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gravity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Gravity Company Profile
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.
