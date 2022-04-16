Short Interest in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Expands By 85.7%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLC traded down 0.55 on Friday, hitting 18.69. 69,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,363. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 12 month low of 17.07 and a 12 month high of 73.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 25.25.

