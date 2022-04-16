Short Interest in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Decreases By 47.9%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,000 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the March 15th total of 764,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,519,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GROM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 461,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919,747. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Grom Social Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Grom Social Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.

