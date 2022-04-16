Short Interest in Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Declines By 66.4%

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the March 15th total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

OTCMKTS HAIIF opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. Haitian International has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Haitian International Company Profile

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names.

