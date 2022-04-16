Short Interest in Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Declines By 66.4%

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the March 15th total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.
OTCMKTS HAIIF opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. Haitian International has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.
Haitian International Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haitian International (HAIIF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.