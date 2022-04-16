Short Interest in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Drops By 32.3%

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HCAR opened at $9.83 on Friday. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,155,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after buying an additional 172,841 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 299,303 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 724,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

