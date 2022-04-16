Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Grows By 111.8%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the March 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.9 days.

HLNFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.