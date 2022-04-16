Short Interest in hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Rises By 114.3%

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPTO remained flat at $$0.45 during trading on Friday. 7,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,712. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.97. hopTo has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Get hopTo alerts:

hopTo Company Profile (Get Rating)

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for hopTo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hopTo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.