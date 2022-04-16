Short Interest in hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Rises By 114.3%

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HPTO remained flat at $$0.45 during trading on Friday. 7,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,712. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.97. hopTo has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
hopTo Company Profile (Get Rating)
