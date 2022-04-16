Short Interest in iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Increases By 55.6%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ITHUF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 102,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,799. iAnthus Capital has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

iAnthus Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.