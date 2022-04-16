Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Declines By 35.0%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Indiva stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Indiva has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.
Indiva Company Profile (Get Rating)
