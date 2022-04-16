Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Declines By 35.0%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Indiva stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Indiva has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

Indiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

