Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Rises By 105.0%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the March 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of IPHA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,901. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPHA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

