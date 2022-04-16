Short Interest in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Grows By 103.8%

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,900 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the March 15th total of 205,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Innovid in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Innovid alerts:

CTV stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 73,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,363. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38. Innovid has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,678,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,537,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,015,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,434,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,826,000.

Innovid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovid Corp. operates as a connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. It offers marketer solutions, such as connected TV advertising, Ad serving, creative management, advertising measurement, and identity resolution; publisher solutions; and creative Ad authoring tools. The company serves brands, agencies, and publishers in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.