Short Interest in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Drops By 39.6%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 273,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 60,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $78,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $51,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Get Rating ) (TSE:ITH) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,558 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.17% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN THM remained flat at $$1.01 on Friday. 136,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,282. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.61.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

