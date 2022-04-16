Short Interest in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Drops By 39.6%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 273,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
In related news, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 60,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $78,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $51,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSEAMERICAN THM remained flat at $$1.01 on Friday. 136,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,282. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.61.
About International Tower Hill Mines (Get Rating)
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.