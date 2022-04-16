Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Decreases By 31.9%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,300 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 628,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Intrusion by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 120,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intrusion by 8,594.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 263,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intrusion by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 244.16% and a negative net margin of 258.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

