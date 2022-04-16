Short Interest in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Declines By 60.0%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PSL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.97. 1,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $79.99 and a 52 week high of $98.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.
About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
