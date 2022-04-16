Short Interest in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Rises By 127.3%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $43.09.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.
About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (PIZ)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.