Short Interest in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Rises By 127.3%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

