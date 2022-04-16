Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Drops By 38.0%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

