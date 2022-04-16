Short Interest in Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Decreases By 66.7%

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,911,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:INVU opened at $0.09 on Friday. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.
Investview Company Profile (Get Rating)
