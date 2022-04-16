Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Expands By 125.4%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 125.4% from the March 15th total of 629,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,851,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.61. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,026,000. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 209.0% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 22,224 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after buying an additional 41,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 732,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,994,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter.

