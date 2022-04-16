Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Rises By 104.5%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the March 15th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.99. 17,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

