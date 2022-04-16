Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Declines By 37.9%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ITVPY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,169. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. ITV has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.82) to GBX 110 ($1.43) in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

