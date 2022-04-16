Short Interest in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Grows By 59.3%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JCIC remained flat at $$9.83 on Friday. 3,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,976. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Jack Creek Investment has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

