Short Interest in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Rises By 123.3%

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 123.3% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JOFF stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

