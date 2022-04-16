Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Grows By 128.4%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the March 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUPW. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,041,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 51,556 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 49,986 shares in the last quarter.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JUPW opened at $1.03 on Friday. Jupiter Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.