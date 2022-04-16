Short Interest in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Increases By 127.9%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 127.9% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 553,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 166,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 482,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNL opened at $9.83 on Friday. Kernel Group has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.