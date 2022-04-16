Short Interest in Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Decreases By 35.3%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,368,000 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 3,657,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 415.4 days.
OTCMKTS KSFTF opened at $3.04 on Friday. Kingsoft has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.
