Short Interest in Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Decreases By 35.3%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,368,000 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 3,657,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 415.4 days.

OTCMKTS KSFTF opened at $3.04 on Friday. Kingsoft has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

About Kingsoft

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Software and Others, and Office Software and Services. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

