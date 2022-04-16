Short Interest in Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Grows By 69.2%

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS KTYCF remained flat at $$1.95 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. Kits Eyecare has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Kits Eyecare Company Profile

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

