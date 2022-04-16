Short Interest in Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Grows By 69.2%

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS KTYCF remained flat at $$1.95 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. Kits Eyecare has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $8.19.
Kits Eyecare Company Profile (Get Rating)
