Short Interest in Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Grows By 76.9%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of KHOLY stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 58,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,327. Koç Holding A.S. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00.

Get Koç Holding A.S. alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Koç Holding A.S. from 33.80 to 56.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

About Koç Holding A.S. (Get Rating)

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.