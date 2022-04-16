Short Interest in Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Decreases By 60.0%

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

KONMY stock traded up 0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 33.20. 157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 30.48. Konami has a one year low of 23.26 and a one year high of 34.12.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Konami from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

