Short Interest in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Declines By 37.0%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 850,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

LPI traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $83.82. 588,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,108. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average is $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 3.86. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The company’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 31.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $452,878.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,112.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after acquiring an additional 183,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

