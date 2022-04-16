Short Interest in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Decreases By 32.8%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,414,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter.

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

