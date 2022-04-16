Short Interest in Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Expands By 112.2%

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCRTF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,919. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. Leucrotta Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LCRTF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$2.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.