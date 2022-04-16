Short Interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Declines By 65.2%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the March 15th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,621,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,373. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 97.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

