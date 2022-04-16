Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Drops By 46.5%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the March 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (Get Rating)

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.