Short Interest in Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Declines By 46.3%

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the March 15th total of 800,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAPIF remained flat at $$1.99 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $2.22.

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

