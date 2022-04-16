Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Decreases By 35.7%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of Marubeni stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marubeni has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.35 and its 200-day moving average is $99.20.
Marubeni Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.
