Short Interest in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Expands By 80.1%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,400 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the March 15th total of 281,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

MERC stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. 865,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $518.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MERC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

