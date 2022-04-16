Short Interest in Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Decreases By 65.1%

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the March 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.8 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Shokuhin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Mitsubishi Shokuhin alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSHXF remained flat at $25.66 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 25.22. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 52 week low of 23.75 and a 52 week high of 26.99.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.