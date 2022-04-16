Short Interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Increases By 111.5%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the March 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of MKD stock remained flat at $$0.14 on Friday. 5,947,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,656,298. Molecular Data has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molecular Data by 1,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 306,309 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molecular Data in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.
