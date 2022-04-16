Short Interest in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Rises By 51.9%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NTRA stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. 1,428,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,419. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. Natera’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Natera will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $83,778.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,006,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $1,030,661. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Natera by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,337,000 after acquiring an additional 355,574 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $379,131,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Natera by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 718,619 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Natera by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,527,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Natera by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,887,000 after acquiring an additional 204,621 shares during the last quarter.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.08.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

