Short Interest in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Drops By 44.7%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the March 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NVGS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. 261,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,580. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $783.58 million, a P/E ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $107.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navigator will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

NVGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.