Short Interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Drops By 32.9%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 332,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NMM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:NMM opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $650.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.16. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $268.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.96 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 72.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

