Short Interest in Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Increases By 81.8%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nedbank Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,355. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. Nedbank Group has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3839 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Nedbank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

About Nedbank Group (Get Rating)

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.