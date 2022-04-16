Short Interest in Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Expands By 74.6%

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the March 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NSAV stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,298,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,085,670. Net Savings Link has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Get Net Savings Link alerts:

Net Savings Link Company Profile (Get Rating)

Net Savings Link, Inc is an integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. The firm also provides a range of services, such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, and information technology.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Net Savings Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Savings Link and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.