Short Interest in Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Expands By 74.6%

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the March 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NSAV stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,298,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,085,670. Net Savings Link has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
Net Savings Link Company Profile (Get Rating)
