Short Interest in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Grows By 54.3%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the March 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $7.37. 3,406,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. NextDecade has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $7.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 69.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NextDecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

