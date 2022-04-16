Short Interest in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Decreases By 35.6%

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

North European Oil Royalty Trust stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $19.99.

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,708.07% and a net margin of 90.55%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 147.06%.

Separately, TheStreet raised North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

