Short Interest in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW) Grows By 127.6%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 127.6% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ NMMCW opened at $0.28 on Friday. North Mountain Merger has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on North Mountain Merger (NMMCW)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.