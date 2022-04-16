Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Decreases By 61.7%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the March 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NULGF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,470. NuLegacy Gold has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

NuLegacy Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

