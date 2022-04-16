Short Interest in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Expands By 77.8%

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,185. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.
Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
