Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Rises By 61.9%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the March 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS OPHLY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,713. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

