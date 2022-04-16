Short Interest in Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Declines By 57.1%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORXGF remained flat at $$4.18 during trading on Friday. Orca Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.
Orca Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
